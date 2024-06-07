AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,981,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,416,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,509,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.