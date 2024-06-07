Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$97.50 Average PT from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$93.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.43. The stock has a market cap of C$46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$96.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,636. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

