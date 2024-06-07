Aion 24-Hour Volume Tops $428.30 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $428.30 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars.

