Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $274.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE APD opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.44. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $87,173,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

