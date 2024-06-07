Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

