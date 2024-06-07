Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 19,672,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 32,431,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £8.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.20.

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

