Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Earns Mixed Rating from OTR Global

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $257.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.78. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

