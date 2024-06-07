Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.95. 1,406,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,221,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

