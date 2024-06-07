American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $18.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,966 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the airline’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 255,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,409 shares of the airline’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

