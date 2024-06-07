American Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

SUI traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $117.03. 97,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,984. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average is $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.