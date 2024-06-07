American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $36,223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,649 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 372,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,867. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

