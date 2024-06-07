American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 49,487 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,487 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 527,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

