American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

American Equity Investment Life Increases Dividend

AEL stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

