American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report report published on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Get American Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $233.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.96. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in American Express by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.