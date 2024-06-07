American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $76.70 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

