American International Group Inc. Has $11.69 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $425.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.26 and a 200-day moving average of $401.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $442.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

