American International Group Inc. Has $110.87 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.68. 1,870,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,807. The stock has a market cap of $417.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

