American International Group Inc. Has $36.57 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $36,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 727.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 421,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Prologis by 15,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after buying an additional 1,020,523 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Prologis by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 147,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 96,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.