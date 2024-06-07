American International Group Inc. Has $58.88 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,748,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after buying an additional 4,338,679 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.71. 38,640,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,141,551. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

