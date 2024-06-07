American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $85,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,566,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $166.78. The company had a trading volume of 47,092,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,284,703. The firm has a market cap of $269.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

