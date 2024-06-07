American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $209.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.