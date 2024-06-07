American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,488 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,360,517. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.15. 1,733,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $419.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.