American International Group Inc. Purchases 290,588 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 16,334.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,588 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Carlyle Group worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG opened at $41.33 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

