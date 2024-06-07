American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $1,000.79. 439,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $948.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $925.60. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,016.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

