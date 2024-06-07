American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 2,384,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

