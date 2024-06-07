American International Group Inc. Sells 12,959 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,931. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.27. 596,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,051. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

