American International Group Inc. Sells 40,874 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,117 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,874 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,217 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 133.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 730,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

