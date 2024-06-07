American International Group Inc. Sells 4,748 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after buying an additional 5,311,538 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $66,993,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after buying an additional 1,498,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. 11,006,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,467,965. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

