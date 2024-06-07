American International Group Inc. Sells 8,446 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $91,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 622,253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after buying an additional 409,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after buying an additional 350,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

