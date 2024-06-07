American International Group Inc. Sells 9,375 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

