Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,821 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.72 and its 200-day moving average is $287.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

