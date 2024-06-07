Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $16.89

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $8.36 on Friday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

