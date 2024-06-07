Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after buying an additional 162,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,515. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 342.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $682,859.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 176,943 shares in the company, valued at $21,385,330.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $682,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 176,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,385,330.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,669 shares of company stock worth $76,562,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

