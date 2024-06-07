Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 35 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ACN traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.40. 2,622,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,646. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

