Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $641.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $664.25. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.