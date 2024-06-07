Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.98. 2,217,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $112.76.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

