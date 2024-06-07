Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,727 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $361.13. The stock had a trading volume of 765,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $363.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

