Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,709 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13,850.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. 1,704,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

