Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 69,222 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 7.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $60,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,442. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.