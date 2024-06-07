Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $15.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $852.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $810.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $774.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $432.34 and a 1-year high of $856.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

