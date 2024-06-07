Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 959,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,432. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

