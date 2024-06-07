Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.17. The stock had a trading volume of 265,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $417.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

