Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,884 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,576,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,928,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,750. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.