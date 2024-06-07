Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar Acquires 25,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 25,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,789.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Amit Kumar acquired 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

