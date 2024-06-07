Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar Acquires 25,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 25,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,789.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Amit Kumar acquired 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00.
Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 8.5 %
NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
