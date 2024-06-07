Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIXGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of ANIX opened at $2.36 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIX

Insider Transactions at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 491,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 491,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 15,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $49,229.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 838,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,009 shares of company stock valued at $182,130. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.