Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Releases Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of ANIX opened at $2.36 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Transactions at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 491,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 15,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $49,229.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 838,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,009 shares of company stock valued at $182,130. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

