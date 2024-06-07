Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Annexon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Annexon

Annexon Stock Down 13.3 %

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.