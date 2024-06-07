Anthony Kender Sells 6,165 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 1,191,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 42.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79,105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PowerSchool by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

