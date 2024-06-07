Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $0.77. Aptevo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 218,623 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($14.10) by $4.15. Research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.72% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

