Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,356,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,133,963 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 136,951 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,051,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 139,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 170,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

