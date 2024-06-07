Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0946 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $94.48 million and $8.48 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00051042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.